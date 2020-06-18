All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

3917 Dexter St

3917 Dexter Street · (215) 247-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3917 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stone/stucco Manayunk home with views from the top of Dexter Street. A quiet setting with unobstructed view! Home includes: All appliances, garbage disposal,two baths, two bedrooms, study, laundry room on first floor, fenced deck and yard, basement storage, steps from public transportation, PGW appliance warranty on heater, hot water, and dryer Tenant is responsible for all house utilities, renters insurance, yard maintenance and snow removal as needed *Off-street and *street parking available, steps from public transportation, close to Main Street and local city culture No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Dexter St have any available units?
3917 Dexter St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Dexter St have?
Some of 3917 Dexter St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Dexter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Dexter St pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Dexter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3917 Dexter St offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Dexter St does offer parking.
Does 3917 Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 Dexter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Dexter St have a pool?
No, 3917 Dexter St does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 3917 Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Dexter St has units with dishwashers.
