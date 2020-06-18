3917 Dexter St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stone/stucco Manayunk home with views from the top of Dexter Street. A quiet setting with unobstructed view! Home includes: All appliances, garbage disposal,two baths, two bedrooms, study, laundry room on first floor, fenced deck and yard, basement storage, steps from public transportation, PGW appliance warranty on heater, hot water, and dryer Tenant is responsible for all house utilities, renters insurance, yard maintenance and snow removal as needed *Off-street and *street parking available, steps from public transportation, close to Main Street and local city culture No Pets