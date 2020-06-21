3333 Comly Road # 31

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community.

Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet. Laundry and Full Bath on 2nd floor (washer/dryer included, as is). Fenced in patio. Parking spot right in front of unit street parking. New Water Heater. Main floor has new Laminate flooring and 2nd floor has all hard wood. . Close to shopping and transportation. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.