All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3333 Comly Road # 31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3333 Comly Road # 31
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

3333 Comly Road # 31

3333 Comly Road · (267) 322-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
North Torresdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community.
Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet. Laundry and Full Bath on 2nd floor (washer/dryer included, as is). Fenced in patio. Parking spot right in front of unit street parking. New Water Heater. Main floor has new Laminate flooring and 2nd floor has all hard wood. . Close to shopping and transportation. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have any available units?
3333 Comly Road # 31 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have?
Some of 3333 Comly Road # 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Comly Road # 31 currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Comly Road # 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Comly Road # 31 pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Comly Road # 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Comly Road # 31 does offer parking.
Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 Comly Road # 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have a pool?
No, 3333 Comly Road # 31 does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have accessible units?
No, 3333 Comly Road # 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Comly Road # 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Comly Road # 31 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3333 Comly Road # 31?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1201 Spruce
1201 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity