Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3277 MORRELL AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3277 MORRELL AVENUE

3277 Morrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3277 Morrell Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Morrell Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
2nd Floor Rental is now available! Foyer Entry ... Unit 2 Refrigerator, gas stove and no dishwasher. Second floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3 piece hall path. Refinished hardwood flooring, Freshly painted.. Common Area in the Back Yard. .Laundry area in the basement gas hookup available. 2 car parking in driveway per unit. Looking for 1 year lease to start. Bus stop out front . Full credit report & background check required with all applications. Easy access to the Turnpike, I-95 and Route 1. Malls and shopping close by. No Pets and No Smoking. Easy to Show. Quick possession of unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have any available units?
3277 MORRELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have?
Some of 3277 MORRELL AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3277 MORRELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3277 MORRELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 MORRELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 MORRELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3277 MORRELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
