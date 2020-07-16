3277 MORRELL AVENUE

Amenities

2nd Floor Rental is now available! Foyer Entry ... Unit 2 Refrigerator, gas stove and no dishwasher. Second floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3 piece hall path. Refinished hardwood flooring, Freshly painted.. Common Area in the Back Yard. .Laundry area in the basement gas hookup available. 2 car parking in driveway per unit. Looking for 1 year lease to start. Bus stop out front . Full credit report & background check required with all applications. Easy access to the Turnpike, I-95 and Route 1. Malls and shopping close by. No Pets and No Smoking. Easy to Show. Quick possession of unit!