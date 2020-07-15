321 N PRESTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit in a modern apartment building! With a generously sized living room with a stunning kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, modern finishes, plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops, you'll never want to leave! The bedrooms are spacious with bright windows for beautiful natural lighting and come with large closets. The unit also features central air, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit.*Sorry, no pets