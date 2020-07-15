All apartments in Philadelphia
321 N PRESTON STREET

321 North Preston Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 North Preston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit in a modern apartment building! With a generously sized living room with a stunning kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, modern finishes, plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops, you'll never want to leave! The bedrooms are spacious with bright windows for beautiful natural lighting and come with large closets. The unit also features central air, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 N PRESTON STREET have any available units?
321 N PRESTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 N PRESTON STREET have?
Some of 321 N PRESTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N PRESTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 N PRESTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N PRESTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 321 N PRESTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 321 N PRESTON STREET offer parking?
No, 321 N PRESTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 321 N PRESTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 N PRESTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N PRESTON STREET have a pool?
No, 321 N PRESTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 N PRESTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 N PRESTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N PRESTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 N PRESTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
