Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

315 NEW STREET

315 New Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

315 New Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
Available now! 2BD/2BA condo with DEEDED PARKING at Bridgeview Place in Old City. Oversized factory windows with beautiful southern views, exposed brick and natural light. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry and built-in wine refrigerator. The unit has fresh paint and newly installed wood floors throughout. There is a front loading washer/dryer in the hall bath, plenty of storage/closet space and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Reserved parking spot is outside in the gated lot. Bridgeview Place is located on a charming cobblestone street just steps from Old City cafes, restaurants, galleries and First Friday events. Amenities at include a 24hr doorman, common area roof deck and a landscaped courtyard with grills. Center City is a short walk/bike/Uber ride away and commuters will love the easy access to major highways & transportation. Don't wait -- schedule your tour today! First, last + 1 month security due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 NEW STREET have any available units?
315 NEW STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 NEW STREET have?
Some of 315 NEW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 NEW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
315 NEW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 NEW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 315 NEW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 315 NEW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 315 NEW STREET offers parking.
Does 315 NEW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 NEW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 NEW STREET have a pool?
No, 315 NEW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 315 NEW STREET have accessible units?
No, 315 NEW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 315 NEW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 NEW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

