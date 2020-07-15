315 NEW STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman parking bbq/grill

Available now! 2BD/2BA condo with DEEDED PARKING at Bridgeview Place in Old City. Oversized factory windows with beautiful southern views, exposed brick and natural light. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry and built-in wine refrigerator. The unit has fresh paint and newly installed wood floors throughout. There is a front loading washer/dryer in the hall bath, plenty of storage/closet space and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Reserved parking spot is outside in the gated lot. Bridgeview Place is located on a charming cobblestone street just steps from Old City cafes, restaurants, galleries and First Friday events. Amenities at include a 24hr doorman, common area roof deck and a landscaped courtyard with grills. Center City is a short walk/bike/Uber ride away and commuters will love the easy access to major highways & transportation. Don't wait -- schedule your tour today! First, last + 1 month security due at signing.