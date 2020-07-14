2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access new construction

Available 07/29/20 Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building completed in fall 2017 is conveniently located on this quiet block of Montrose. Complete with communal backyard and a large roofdeck with unobstructed views of Center City, this is a true Grad Hospital gem. This spacious bi-level two bed is perfect for anyone commuting to Center City. The unit is complete with luxury finishes throughout, premium hardwood flooring, double-door closets, wrap around kitchen, and European style windows and COMMUNAL ROOF DECK. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-29. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5907163)