2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D

2545-47 Montrose Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

2545-47 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1775 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Available 07/29/20 Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building completed in fall 2017 is conveniently located on this quiet block of Montrose. Complete with communal backyard and a large roofdeck with unobstructed views of Center City, this is a true Grad Hospital gem. This spacious bi-level two bed is perfect for anyone commuting to Center City. The unit is complete with luxury finishes throughout, premium hardwood flooring, double-door closets, wrap around kitchen, and European style windows and COMMUNAL ROOF DECK. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-29. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have any available units?
2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have?
Some of 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D offer parking?
No, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have a pool?
No, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545-47 MONTROSE ST Unit D has units with dishwashers.
