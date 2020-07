Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 09/01/20 Fishtown House For Rent - Property Id: 312678



Looking for a place to move in the city thats close to everything?? Well come take a look at this lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath home! Recently updated with granite countertops,dishwasher,garbage disposal, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Off the kitchen is a nice size patio and grill for entertaining. There are hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Also features a washer and dryer in basement. Upstairs has a Nice master with ample closet space and a second bedroom for company or home office. The bathroom is spacious and enough counter space for all your grooming needs. Central air is also a feature of the home as well as a dry basement for storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2511-tilton-street-philadelphia-pa/312678

Property Id 312678



(RLNE5956921)