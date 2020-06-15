All apartments in Philadelphia
250 S 13TH STREET
250 S 13TH STREET

250 South 13th Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

250 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
This is a fully renovated home with two bedrooms and two baths at The Lenox Condominiums. At 1,381 square feet it is one of the largest and nicest layouts in the building. There is an elegant entry hall that is a perfect introduction to the home. It leads to the living room and both bedrooms. Each room has a large bay window that offers wonderful views and floods the rooms with light. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been completely renovated. The kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It has two entrances from the living room and has an extra storage or pantry closet. The bedrooms are spacious and each has a ceiling fan, bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom has its' original ornamental mantle. The Lenox is a pre-war building designed by famed New York architects Clinton and Russell. It was built in 1920 and renovated into condos in 2004-5. The units have large scale rooms, high ceilings, lots of windows and most units have their original architectural elements. It is a doorman building and is centrally located at the southern end of Mid-town Village in Washington Square West. It is two blocks from the great shops, restaurants, theaters, Kimmel Center and night life of Midtown Village, Walnut Street and the Avenue of the Arts. It is also just a few blocks from Thomas Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospitals. There are many public transportation options within two blocks. The Lenox has a large central laundry room. There are many parking and gym options in the area. The rent includes 24-hour door staff, heat, water and high-speed internet. Tenants pay their own electric and Cable or Dish TV. There is additional storage available in the basement at a minor cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S 13TH STREET have any available units?
250 S 13TH STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S 13TH STREET have?
Some of 250 S 13TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S 13TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
250 S 13TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S 13TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 250 S 13TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 250 S 13TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 250 S 13TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 250 S 13TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 S 13TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S 13TH STREET have a pool?
No, 250 S 13TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 250 S 13TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 250 S 13TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S 13TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S 13TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
