250 S 13TH STREET

This is a fully renovated home with two bedrooms and two baths at The Lenox Condominiums. At 1,381 square feet it is one of the largest and nicest layouts in the building. There is an elegant entry hall that is a perfect introduction to the home. It leads to the living room and both bedrooms. Each room has a large bay window that offers wonderful views and floods the rooms with light. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been completely renovated. The kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. It has two entrances from the living room and has an extra storage or pantry closet. The bedrooms are spacious and each has a ceiling fan, bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom has its' original ornamental mantle. The Lenox is a pre-war building designed by famed New York architects Clinton and Russell. It was built in 1920 and renovated into condos in 2004-5. The units have large scale rooms, high ceilings, lots of windows and most units have their original architectural elements. It is a doorman building and is centrally located at the southern end of Mid-town Village in Washington Square West. It is two blocks from the great shops, restaurants, theaters, Kimmel Center and night life of Midtown Village, Walnut Street and the Avenue of the Arts. It is also just a few blocks from Thomas Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospitals. There are many public transportation options within two blocks. The Lenox has a large central laundry room. There are many parking and gym options in the area. The rent includes 24-hour door staff, heat, water and high-speed internet. Tenants pay their own electric and Cable or Dish TV. There is additional storage available in the basement at a minor cost.