2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to a lovely 1B1BA apartment located in Brewerytown, just 2miles from Temple University! This unit was fully renovated and is available for rent immediately. Upon entering the unit, you will be welcomed by a spacious living room that contains a great morning sunlight as well as additional closet space. This unit was updated with all new windows and flooring throughout the entire living quarters. There is an updated bright kitchen that will bring out the inner chef in anyone! In addition, this unit contains a renovated full bathroom and a nice size bedroom. The unit is fully equipped with Central Air and a new heating system for those chilly nights! This beauty is located only less than two miles from Philadelphia's infamous Art Museum and Ben Franklin Parkway, which holds a pet friendly park, as well as bike & running trails. This unit is pet friendly for small pets up to 10lbs only. Tenant will pay electric and gas, while owner will pay water. Accessible to public transportation into center city! Seek now because this won't be available long! Owner is asking for first and last month's rent, with one month of security. No prior evictions. *Bonus Feature* with your creativity, this unit can be utilized as a 1B1BA or 2B/1BA. Washer and Dryer in basement