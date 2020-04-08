All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:20 AM

2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE

2448 West Montgomery Avenue · (610) 828-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2448 West Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to a lovely 1B1BA apartment located in Brewerytown, just 2miles from Temple University! This unit was fully renovated and is available for rent immediately. Upon entering the unit, you will be welcomed by a spacious living room that contains a great morning sunlight as well as additional closet space. This unit was updated with all new windows and flooring throughout the entire living quarters. There is an updated bright kitchen that will bring out the inner chef in anyone! In addition, this unit contains a renovated full bathroom and a nice size bedroom. The unit is fully equipped with Central Air and a new heating system for those chilly nights! This beauty is located only less than two miles from Philadelphia's infamous Art Museum and Ben Franklin Parkway, which holds a pet friendly park, as well as bike & running trails. This unit is pet friendly for small pets up to 10lbs only. Tenant will pay electric and gas, while owner will pay water. Accessible to public transportation into center city! Seek now because this won't be available long! Owner is asking for first and last month's rent, with one month of security. No prior evictions. *Bonus Feature* with your creativity, this unit can be utilized as a 1B1BA or 2B/1BA. Washer and Dryer in basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have any available units?
2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have?
Some of 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
