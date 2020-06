Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

AVAILABLE NOW!!!New kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, all MARBLE bath, and all hardwood floors. This 2 bedroom, top floor apartment is sun splashed, and has great closet space. Located just off Fairmount Park and Kelly Drive, also minutes from the new Whole Foods Market and Target, plus some of the City's best restaurants and coffee shops. Gas heat, central air,& washer/ dryer in unit.