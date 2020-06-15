243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Light and airy open concept, one bedroom apartment with parking on beautiful shaded property in historic Germantown, available June 1 . Tenant(s) only pay electric - heat, cooking gas and hot/cold water included! Original hardwood floors throughout. Tiled bathroom with claw foot tub. Galley kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and garbage disposal and built-in microwave and has generous cabinet space. Shared laundry just a few steps from the unit. Bedroom is large with ample closet space. Contact listing agent for applications. Video tour available. Click on the movie camera icon or contact agent for link. First, last and one month security due at lease signing. No showings permitted during stay-at-home order.