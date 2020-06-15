All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:53 PM

243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET

243 West Rittenhouse Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Light and airy open concept, one bedroom apartment with parking on beautiful shaded property in historic Germantown, available June 1 . Tenant(s) only pay electric - heat, cooking gas and hot/cold water included! Original hardwood floors throughout. Tiled bathroom with claw foot tub. Galley kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and garbage disposal and built-in microwave and has generous cabinet space. Shared laundry just a few steps from the unit. Bedroom is large with ample closet space. Contact listing agent for applications. Video tour available. Click on the movie camera icon or contact agent for link. First, last and one month security due at lease signing. No showings permitted during stay-at-home order.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have any available units?
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have?
Some of 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does offer parking.
Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have a pool?
No, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
