Excellent opportunity! Rarely offered 5 bedroom home for rent in Fishtown! Move right in to this beautiful three story home with open floor plan. First floor offers spacious living room, formal dining area, contemporary eat in kitchen, powder room, and laundry room with exit to rear yard. Second floor features three sizable bedrooms along with full bath. Third floor has two large bedrooms. First, last, and security required. Pets case by case basis with deposit.