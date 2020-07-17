2409 ASPEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is on one of the most desirable blocks Fairmount! With two outdoor spaces, plus being next to a corner park, there's plenty of space to live and enjoy. Enter the open floor plan with tall ceilings and big windows and take in the beautiful hardwood floors leading you to the kitchen and rear patio. Patio seating, table and decor are provided for you! The kitchen features beautiful white cabinets contrasted against black quartz counter top, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and gas range. Upstairs is the master bedroom with generous closet space, and the second bedroom that could be a great nursery or office. Enjoy relaxing in the full bathrooms soaking tub, or walk out to the second deck also provided with a patio chair. The basement includes a full size washer and dryer, two large tenant storage units and plenty of other storage space.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Home comes with outdoor patio furniture included