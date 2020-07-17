All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2409 ASPEN STREET

2409 Aspen Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2409 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is on one of the most desirable blocks Fairmount! With two outdoor spaces, plus being next to a corner park, there's plenty of space to live and enjoy. Enter the open floor plan with tall ceilings and big windows and take in the beautiful hardwood floors leading you to the kitchen and rear patio. Patio seating, table and decor are provided for you! The kitchen features beautiful white cabinets contrasted against black quartz counter top, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and gas range. Upstairs is the master bedroom with generous closet space, and the second bedroom that could be a great nursery or office. Enjoy relaxing in the full bathrooms soaking tub, or walk out to the second deck also provided with a patio chair. The basement includes a full size washer and dryer, two large tenant storage units and plenty of other storage space.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Home comes with outdoor patio furniture included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 ASPEN STREET have any available units?
2409 ASPEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 ASPEN STREET have?
Some of 2409 ASPEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 ASPEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2409 ASPEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 ASPEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 ASPEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2409 ASPEN STREET offer parking?
No, 2409 ASPEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2409 ASPEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 ASPEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 ASPEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2409 ASPEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2409 ASPEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2409 ASPEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 ASPEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 ASPEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
