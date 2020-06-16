All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 5 2020 at 2:34 PM

2316 SOUTH STREET

2316 South Street · (267) 838-5265
Location

2316 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Full floor spacious 2bd x 1ba apartment on the hottest block in Philadelphia. Keyless entry, curb appeal, brand new floors throughout. 1000+ SF of living space. Walk to citys parks (Rittenhouse, Fitler, Schuylkill), cafes (Rival Bros, Starbucks), grocers (Heirloom, South Square), bars (Ten Stone, Grace Tavern) and restaurants (Carina, Ambrosia, Cotoletta). Located at the intersection of desirable areas Fitler Square and Graduate Hospital, with heavy influence from University City employers across the South Street Bridge. Ideal for CHOP, Penn, HUP employees or anyone in downtown Philly. Walk to Fitler Club and Schuylkill River Trail. Available immediately for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
2316 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2316 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2316 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 SOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 SOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
