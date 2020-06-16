2316 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities key fob access

Full floor spacious 2bd x 1ba apartment on the hottest block in Philadelphia. Keyless entry, curb appeal, brand new floors throughout. 1000+ SF of living space. Walk to citys parks (Rittenhouse, Fitler, Schuylkill), cafes (Rival Bros, Starbucks), grocers (Heirloom, South Square), bars (Ten Stone, Grace Tavern) and restaurants (Carina, Ambrosia, Cotoletta). Located at the intersection of desirable areas Fitler Square and Graduate Hospital, with heavy influence from University City employers across the South Street Bridge. Ideal for CHOP, Penn, HUP employees or anyone in downtown Philly. Walk to Fitler Club and Schuylkill River Trail. Available immediately for occupancy.