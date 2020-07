Amenities

w/d hookup extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities

Have you been searching for a home with charm, openness and on a rapidly developing block!? Then then this home is waiting for you! When you walk in you're immediately greeted with a spacious living room and modern metal floating staircase. Through the open concept layout your kitchen is complete with 42" cabinets on each end for ample storage and quartz island sink for a more conducive flow. No modern home would be complete without a popular sliding glass door offering more light and ease of access! The builder created an extension in the back to enlarge the kitchen. Down in the basement you will have extra storage, laundry hook up and opportunity to have a full or half bath installed as an upgrade. The finished basement can be turned into another rec-room as well! On the 2nd floor you will have a roomy bathroom with linen closet, large vanity and a shower mounted sprayer that rivals 5 star hotels! The master bedroom is big and located in the front. The 2nd bedroom in the back is no small room either!