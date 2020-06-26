All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2260 N HOWARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2260 N HOWARD STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

2260 N HOWARD STREET

2260 North Howard Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2260 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Norris Square section of Kensington, less than one block from the York-Dauphin station on the Market-Frankford Line. You will enjoy hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, dual zone central heating/cooling, washer/dryer and lots of windows that provide beautiful natural lighting! The first floor features an open floor plan living room and kitchen, as well as access to the finished basement and patio. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, quartz counter tops with a breakfast bar and designer lighting above, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. The second floor includes two spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and the first full bathroom with a shower/tub and floating vanity sink. The master suite features two walk in closets, a gorgeous bathroom with a floating double vanity sink and glass shower. Finally, you can end your day watching the sunset on your very own ROOF DECK!! *Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
2260 N HOWARD STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 2260 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2260 N HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 N HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 2260 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 N HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2260 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2260 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 N HOWARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2260 N HOWARD STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity