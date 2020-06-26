2260 N HOWARD STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Norris Square section of Kensington, less than one block from the York-Dauphin station on the Market-Frankford Line. You will enjoy hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, dual zone central heating/cooling, washer/dryer and lots of windows that provide beautiful natural lighting! The first floor features an open floor plan living room and kitchen, as well as access to the finished basement and patio. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, quartz counter tops with a breakfast bar and designer lighting above, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range. The second floor includes two spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and the first full bathroom with a shower/tub and floating vanity sink. The master suite features two walk in closets, a gorgeous bathroom with a floating double vanity sink and glass shower. Finally, you can end your day watching the sunset on your very own ROOF DECK!! *Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee