2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET

2225 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2225 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2497 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 7/15/2020. If you are looking for elegance and location, do not let this spectacular 1st floor apartment with a private yard and deck pass you by. This unit at 2225 Mount Vernon Street is an unbelievably gorgeous, newer renovated abode on a tree lined block in the heart of the Art Museum neighborhood. Enter thru the welcoming foyer, complete with a beautiful ornate gold Victorian mirror. This full floor apartment features a cozy faux fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors in the living area, an ultra modern contemporary kitchen with a sand colored stacked tile floor, sparkling stainless steel appliances, over-sized maple wood cabinetry, yards of stone counter tops and an eating island. The ceramic tile bathroom offers a large soaking tub, luxurious fixtures and a gorgeous vanity. The spacious, sun drenched bedroom has an abundance closet space and glass doors out to a marvelous back deck and back yard, perfect for entertaining. There is also private laundry facilities and a storage unit in the lower level for added convenience. Schedule a showing today and be prepared to be dazzled by the unique and contemporary finishes and the tremendous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
