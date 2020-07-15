Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 7/15/2020. If you are looking for elegance and location, do not let this spectacular 1st floor apartment with a private yard and deck pass you by. This unit at 2225 Mount Vernon Street is an unbelievably gorgeous, newer renovated abode on a tree lined block in the heart of the Art Museum neighborhood. Enter thru the welcoming foyer, complete with a beautiful ornate gold Victorian mirror. This full floor apartment features a cozy faux fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors in the living area, an ultra modern contemporary kitchen with a sand colored stacked tile floor, sparkling stainless steel appliances, over-sized maple wood cabinetry, yards of stone counter tops and an eating island. The ceramic tile bathroom offers a large soaking tub, luxurious fixtures and a gorgeous vanity. The spacious, sun drenched bedroom has an abundance closet space and glass doors out to a marvelous back deck and back yard, perfect for entertaining. There is also private laundry facilities and a storage unit in the lower level for added convenience. Schedule a showing today and be prepared to be dazzled by the unique and contemporary finishes and the tremendous location!