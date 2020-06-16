2218 E Oakdale Street

Amenities

FISHTOWN | 2 bed/1 bath - CHARMING 2 br/1ba in FISHTOWN with a private yard! Inside the home, you will find beautiful hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, and subway tile featured throughout the bathroom, and kitchen. The well-designed kitchen features cork flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances showcasing a five-burner gas-stovetop. The location is great--you will be steps from your new favorite corner spot Cook & Shaker and within a half-mile of the newly opened Kensington Food Co-Op. 2218 East Oakdale is also located close to tons of other great spots such as Memphis Taproom, Martha, Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Stocks Bakery, Tacconelli's Pizza and the Frankford Ave. Arts Corridor. Great for commuters as it is located within walking distance to public transportation, and close to I-95 on-ramps.



(RLNE5003983)