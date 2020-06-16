All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2218 E Oakdale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2218 E Oakdale Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2218 E Oakdale Street

2218 East Oakdale Street · (267) 570-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2218 East Oakdale Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2218 E Oakdale Street · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FISHTOWN | 2 bed/1 bath - CHARMING 2 br/1ba in FISHTOWN with a private yard! Inside the home, you will find beautiful hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, and subway tile featured throughout the bathroom, and kitchen. The well-designed kitchen features cork flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances showcasing a five-burner gas-stovetop. The location is great--you will be steps from your new favorite corner spot Cook & Shaker and within a half-mile of the newly opened Kensington Food Co-Op. 2218 East Oakdale is also located close to tons of other great spots such as Memphis Taproom, Martha, Pizza Brain, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Stocks Bakery, Tacconelli's Pizza and the Frankford Ave. Arts Corridor. Great for commuters as it is located within walking distance to public transportation, and close to I-95 on-ramps.

(RLNE5003983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 E Oakdale Street have any available units?
2218 E Oakdale Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 E Oakdale Street have?
Some of 2218 E Oakdale Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 E Oakdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E Oakdale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 E Oakdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2218 E Oakdale Street offer parking?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 2218 E Oakdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 E Oakdale Street have a pool?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2218 E Oakdale Street have accessible units?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 E Oakdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 E Oakdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2218 E Oakdale Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity