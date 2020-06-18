All apartments in Philadelphia
2215 Fitzwater 3
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

2215 Fitzwater 3

2215 Fitzwater Street · (347) 770-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2215 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 05/20/20 Bright 1bdr in Graduate Hospital - Property Id: 234307

Spacious 1bdr, 1 bath apartment on the third floor of a well-maintained three unit building in the Graduate Hospital area. Large living room with closet. Bright eat-in kitchen. Three-piece bathroom with skylight and extra storage. Very large bedroom with closet. Extra storage locker in basement as well as washer/dryer.
Tenant pays electric & gas. Owner provides cold water.

Convenient to UPenn, HUP, CHOP, Drexel Univ., Penn Medicine at Rittenhouse, three blocks to South Street & close to bridge to Univ. City, supermarkets, CVS, Amazon hub locker, bars, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and banking. Easy access to major highways, public transit. Minimum 12 months lease term. Requires first month rent and security deposit due up front at signing of lease. Credit and background check, a one-time $35/application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234307
Property Id 234307

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have any available units?
2215 Fitzwater 3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have?
Some of 2215 Fitzwater 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Fitzwater 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Fitzwater 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Fitzwater 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Fitzwater 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 offer parking?
No, 2215 Fitzwater 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Fitzwater 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have a pool?
No, 2215 Fitzwater 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have accessible units?
No, 2215 Fitzwater 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Fitzwater 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Fitzwater 3 has units with dishwashers.
