2215 Fitzwater 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 05/20/20 Bright 1bdr in Graduate Hospital - Property Id: 234307
Spacious 1bdr, 1 bath apartment on the third floor of a well-maintained three unit building in the Graduate Hospital area. Large living room with closet. Bright eat-in kitchen. Three-piece bathroom with skylight and extra storage. Very large bedroom with closet. Extra storage locker in basement as well as washer/dryer.
Tenant pays electric & gas. Owner provides cold water.
Convenient to UPenn, HUP, CHOP, Drexel Univ., Penn Medicine at Rittenhouse, three blocks to South Street & close to bridge to Univ. City, supermarkets, CVS, Amazon hub locker, bars, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and banking. Easy access to major highways, public transit. Minimum 12 months lease term. Requires first month rent and security deposit due up front at signing of lease. Credit and background check, a one-time $35/application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234307
Property Id 234307
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5681585)