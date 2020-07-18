2170 E NORRIS STREET

Amenities

5 Year Old, 3BR/2.5BA newer construction row with 1-car off-street parking one block off of Frankford Ave in Fishtown. Open first floor layout with a hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances, center island with pendant lighting, quartz counter tops, dishwasher and a convenient half bath. Additional features include the finished basement, additional loft space and a roofd eck with great city views. Available August 1st. This is a no smoking, no pets rental.