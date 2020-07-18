All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

2170 E NORRIS STREET

2170 East Norris Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
5 Year Old, 3BR/2.5BA newer construction row with 1-car off-street parking one block off of Frankford Ave in Fishtown. Open first floor layout with a hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances, center island with pendant lighting, quartz counter tops, dishwasher and a convenient half bath. Additional features include the finished basement, additional loft space and a roofd eck with great city views. Available August 1st. This is a no smoking, no pets rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have any available units?
2170 E NORRIS STREET has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2170 E NORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2170 E NORRIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 E NORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2170 E NORRIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2170 E NORRIS STREET offers parking.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 E NORRIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2170 E NORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2170 E NORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 E NORRIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 E NORRIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 E NORRIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
