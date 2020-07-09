2136 SEARS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in a renovated home with high end finishes including central air! Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and access to outside patio. Also includes a finished basement with a separate laundry area for the washer and dryer. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms with closets and the full bathroom.*Sorry, no pets*Tenants responsible for $25/month security system