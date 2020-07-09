All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

2136 SEARS STREET

2136 Sears Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2136 Sears Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in a renovated home with high end finishes including central air! Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and access to outside patio. Also includes a finished basement with a separate laundry area for the washer and dryer. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms with closets and the full bathroom.*Sorry, no pets*Tenants responsible for $25/month security system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 SEARS STREET have any available units?
2136 SEARS STREET has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 SEARS STREET have?
Some of 2136 SEARS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 SEARS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2136 SEARS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 SEARS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2136 SEARS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2136 SEARS STREET offer parking?
No, 2136 SEARS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2136 SEARS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 SEARS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 SEARS STREET have a pool?
No, 2136 SEARS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2136 SEARS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2136 SEARS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 SEARS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 SEARS STREET has units with dishwashers.
