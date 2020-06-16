2127 N FRONT STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:Welcome to 2127 N Front St! Live in luxury in this newly constructed building, which will be ready for its first tenants! The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom units. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has a great wraparound composite deck connecting the two bedrooms. The kitchen features all modern appliances, quartz countertops, and grey cabinets. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook. Enjoy in-unit washer and dryer for added convenience.~ The building is all-electric and energy-efficient with LED lighting throughout and Nest thermostats. A smart intercom system is also in each unit. Schedule your showing today! 770 square feet.About The Neighborhood:Located steps from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you~ll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are also conveniently located, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou~s Porch, Stelio's Pizza, Urban Axes, Sidekicks Sports Bar, and much more are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $45/mo flat water fee