All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2127 N FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2127 N FRONT STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

2127 N FRONT STREET

2127 North Front Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:Welcome to 2127 N Front St! Live in luxury in this newly constructed building, which will be ready for its first tenants! The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom units. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has a great wraparound composite deck connecting the two bedrooms. The kitchen features all modern appliances, quartz countertops, and grey cabinets. The kitchen also has a breakfast nook. Enjoy in-unit washer and dryer for added convenience.~ The building is all-electric and energy-efficient with LED lighting throughout and Nest thermostats. A smart intercom system is also in each unit. Schedule your showing today! 770 square feet.About The Neighborhood:Located steps from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you~ll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are also conveniently located, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou~s Porch, Stelio's Pizza, Urban Axes, Sidekicks Sports Bar, and much more are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $45/mo flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
2127 N FRONT STREET has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 2127 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2127 N FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 N FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2127 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 2127 N FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2127 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 2127 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2127 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2127 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 N FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2127 N FRONT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
1315 W. Loudon Street
6051 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity