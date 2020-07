Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated apartment in a classic brownstone building with central air, washer/dryer in the unit and a private deck! The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher and microwave. Bathrooms are nicely renovated and contain gorgeous tile on the floors and walls, bathtub, and striking vanities. Outside walls are lined with double pane windows which help insulate it in the winter and let in a ton of natural light.