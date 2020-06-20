All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624

2101-17 Chestnut Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

2101-17 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
business center
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
Beautiful and spacious recently remodeled studio apartment at Riverwest Condominiums. This bright and sunny apartment features expansive windows with a great view, beautiful redone laminate floors , fresh paint, newer countertops, newer refrigerator, new backsplash, reglazed bathtub and plenty of closet space. All utilities are included (gas, water, heat, a/c, basic cable, and electric). The building features a state of the art fitness center, business center with wi-fi access, 24 hour lobby attendant, and on site laundry facilities. This location is amazing, close to Rittenhouse Square, fantastic restaurants, shopping, and exciting nightlife. Just minutes to major highways, public transportation, University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, 30th street station, and the Art Museum. Rent includes water, electric, and fitness center. Listing agent related to owner. Owner is a licensed Pennsylvania real estate agent. For all showings: showing must be scheduled in ShowingTime. Print out ShowingTime confirmation, and must show valid photo ID and business card at front desk for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have any available units?
2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have?
Some of 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 currently offering any rent specials?
2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 pet-friendly?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 offer parking?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 does not offer parking.
Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have a pool?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 does not have a pool.
Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have accessible units?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624 does not have units with dishwashers.
