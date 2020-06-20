2101-17 CHESTNUT ST #624

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious recently remodeled studio apartment at Riverwest Condominiums. This bright and sunny apartment features expansive windows with a great view, beautiful redone laminate floors , fresh paint, newer countertops, newer refrigerator, new backsplash, reglazed bathtub and plenty of closet space. All utilities are included (gas, water, heat, a/c, basic cable, and electric). The building features a state of the art fitness center, business center with wi-fi access, 24 hour lobby attendant, and on site laundry facilities. This location is amazing, close to Rittenhouse Square, fantastic restaurants, shopping, and exciting nightlife. Just minutes to major highways, public transportation, University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, 30th street station, and the Art Museum. Rent includes water, electric, and fitness center. Listing agent related to owner. Owner is a licensed Pennsylvania real estate agent. For all showings: showing must be scheduled in ShowingTime. Print out ShowingTime confirmation, and must show valid photo ID and business card at front desk for all showings.