All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2085 E VENANGO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2085 E VENANGO STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:37 AM

2085 E VENANGO STREET

2085 East Venango Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2085 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move right into this recently refreshed 3 bedroom straight thru. Enter into the enclosed front porch. Large living and dining rooms plus an eat in kitchen. Full basement with powder room. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rent plus security deposit equal to one month rent. Because of the Coronavirus, we are only showing our properties to tenants who have made an application on our website and been approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have any available units?
2085 E VENANGO STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2085 E VENANGO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2085 E VENANGO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 E VENANGO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET offer parking?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have a pool?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2085 E VENANGO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2085 E VENANGO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2085 E VENANGO STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity