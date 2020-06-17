All apartments in Philadelphia
206 N 16TH STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

206 N 16TH STREET

206 North 16th Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH04R · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
business center
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
FOR A LIMITED TIME: WAIVED APP FEES & AMENITY FEES, and RECEIVE A $1000 MOVE IN CREDIT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE! PENTHOUSE 4!!! You are at the top of it ALL!!! Your CENTER CITY skyline and ART MUSEUM VIEWS, are OUTRAGEOUS!!! This must see 1 BEDROOM residence at FRANKLIN TOWER, offers THE BEST, in high rise living. All open living and DINING area. Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Gracious bedroom, and fantastic bath. This sun splashed residence is EXTRAORDINARY, and this new APARTMENT building community boasts, GARAGE PARKING, and one of the following on EVERY FLOOR: gyms, community rooms, business centers, screening rooms, and SPIN ROOMS. The ROOF DECK is the LARGEST in PHILADELPHIA and has 360 degree AMAZING VIEWS!!!!!!!!! This is a Must SEE LIFE STYLE property, and is just minutes from fantastic dining, entertainment, I95, I676, Kelly Drive, The Barnes, and Whole foods Market. YES WE HAVE THE BEST VIRTUAL AND FACETIME TOURS FOR YOU TEXT THIS NUMBER 215-620-0099 AND WE WILL HAVE THEM SENT TO YOU! Parking available for additional fee. Photo's are of model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
206 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 N 16TH STREET have?
Some of 206 N 16TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
206 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 206 N 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 206 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 206 N 16TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 206 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 206 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 206 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 206 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
