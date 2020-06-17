206 N 16TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel clubhouse business center media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking garage media room

FOR A LIMITED TIME: WAIVED APP FEES & AMENITY FEES, and RECEIVE A $1000 MOVE IN CREDIT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE! PENTHOUSE 4!!! You are at the top of it ALL!!! Your CENTER CITY skyline and ART MUSEUM VIEWS, are OUTRAGEOUS!!! This must see 1 BEDROOM residence at FRANKLIN TOWER, offers THE BEST, in high rise living. All open living and DINING area. Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Gracious bedroom, and fantastic bath. This sun splashed residence is EXTRAORDINARY, and this new APARTMENT building community boasts, GARAGE PARKING, and one of the following on EVERY FLOOR: gyms, community rooms, business centers, screening rooms, and SPIN ROOMS. The ROOF DECK is the LARGEST in PHILADELPHIA and has 360 degree AMAZING VIEWS!!!!!!!!! This is a Must SEE LIFE STYLE property, and is just minutes from fantastic dining, entertainment, I95, I676, Kelly Drive, The Barnes, and Whole foods Market. YES WE HAVE THE BEST VIRTUAL AND FACETIME TOURS FOR YOU TEXT THIS NUMBER 215-620-0099 AND WE WILL HAVE THEM SENT TO YOU! Parking available for additional fee. Photo's are of model unit.