2024 East Madison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington - Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington. First floor features large kitchen with the access to a big yard, Washer and dryer, large front room that can be used as a bedroom, full bathroom with a standing shower, and a spacious living room.



Second level has EXTRA small kitchen, another full bathroom with the tub and another 2 bedrooms. Third level has three spacious bedrooms.



Available Immediately.

Tenants will be responsible for all utilities.

Pets are conditional with the owners approval.



Lease Terms



12 months lease

Requirements:

1. First, Last and Security to move in ( three months up front )

2. $55 application fee ( non refundable )

3. Good credit ( no prior evictions, judgments or collections )

4. Proof of income (co signer for students if needed )



(RLNE3539501)