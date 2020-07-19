All apartments in Philadelphia
2024 East Madison Street

2024 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 East Madison Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington - Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington. First floor features large kitchen with the access to a big yard, Washer and dryer, large front room that can be used as a bedroom, full bathroom with a standing shower, and a spacious living room.

Second level has EXTRA small kitchen, another full bathroom with the tub and another 2 bedrooms. Third level has three spacious bedrooms.

Available Immediately.
Tenants will be responsible for all utilities.
Pets are conditional with the owners approval.

Lease Terms

12 months lease
Requirements:
1. First, Last and Security to move in ( three months up front )
2. $55 application fee ( non refundable )
3. Good credit ( no prior evictions, judgments or collections )
4. Proof of income (co signer for students if needed )

(RLNE3539501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 East Madison Street have any available units?
2024 East Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2024 East Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 East Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 East Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 East Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2024 East Madison Street offer parking?
No, 2024 East Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2024 East Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 East Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 East Madison Street have a pool?
No, 2024 East Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 East Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 2024 East Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 East Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 East Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 East Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 East Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

