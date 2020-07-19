2024 East Madison Street

Amenities
Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington - Absolutely huge 6BR/2BA, renovated house in Kensington. First floor features large kitchen with the access to a big yard, Washer and dryer, large front room that can be used as a bedroom, full bathroom with a standing shower, and a spacious living room.
Second level has EXTRA small kitchen, another full bathroom with the tub and another 2 bedrooms. Third level has three spacious bedrooms.
Available Immediately.
Tenants will be responsible for all utilities.
Pets are conditional with the owners approval.
Lease Terms
12 months lease
Requirements:
1. First, Last and Security to move in ( three months up front )
2. $55 application fee ( non refundable )
3. Good credit ( no prior evictions, judgments or collections )
4. Proof of income (co signer for students if needed )
(RLNE3539501)