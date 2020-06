Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2003 Pemberton Street Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom House in Grad Hospital! - This house is located on the 2000 block of Pemberton St in the Graduate Hospital section of Philly. The living room floors are hardwood that lead to a tiled floor kitchen. A cement patio is available in the back of the house. A half bath is located on the 1st floor of the house. The bedrooms and full bath are located on the 2nd floor. The 2nd floor is wall-to-wall carpet, except for the bathroom which is fully tiled. Laundry is located on-site.



Available to move in 7/1!



To schedule an appointment to view the property please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002.



No Dogs Allowed



