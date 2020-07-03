All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

1953 N GRATZ STREET

1953 North Gratz Street · (215) 247-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1953 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
One of the biggest 5BR house in the Temple University area - Three stories . Everything is a big in this house - TV area, bedrooms, rear yard, & kitchen. First floor has beautiful 100 year old hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Head to the concreted rear yard big enough for a BBQ, table, and chairs. From first floor, head down to the large unfinished basement perfect for storage, or upstairs to the second level which has another bathroom and three large bedrooms. Third floor has two additional bedrooms and closet space. Home has central air conditioning and a new gas heating furnace Basement runs the entire length of the house. Block is almost exclusively students. Easy walk to campus. Spacious property. If looking for a house this size, this house is a must see. PROPERTY CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED UPON REQUEST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have any available units?
1953 N GRATZ STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have?
Some of 1953 N GRATZ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 N GRATZ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1953 N GRATZ STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 N GRATZ STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1953 N GRATZ STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET offer parking?
No, 1953 N GRATZ STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 N GRATZ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have a pool?
No, 1953 N GRATZ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have accessible units?
No, 1953 N GRATZ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 N GRATZ STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 N GRATZ STREET has units with dishwashers.
