1953 N GRATZ STREET

One of the biggest 5BR house in the Temple University area - Three stories . Everything is a big in this house - TV area, bedrooms, rear yard, & kitchen. First floor has beautiful 100 year old hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Head to the concreted rear yard big enough for a BBQ, table, and chairs. From first floor, head down to the large unfinished basement perfect for storage, or upstairs to the second level which has another bathroom and three large bedrooms. Third floor has two additional bedrooms and closet space. Home has central air conditioning and a new gas heating furnace Basement runs the entire length of the house. Block is almost exclusively students. Easy walk to campus. Spacious property. If looking for a house this size, this house is a must see. PROPERTY CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED UPON REQUEST