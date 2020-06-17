All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1940 TITAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1940 TITAN STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1940 TITAN STREET

1940 Titan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1940 Titan Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
key fob access
Now available furnished at list price! This gorgeous and thoughtfully designed home offers 3 BD / 3 BA, multiple outdoor spaces, roof deck, modern upgrades and charming character throughout. Enter to a warm and inviting first floor living and dining area with custom tile entry, original exposed brick, classic wainscoting and crown molding, and dark oak floors. Continue through to a bright and polished kitchen equipped with ample counter space, farmhouse sink, extra large custom pantry, and sliding doors access to a quaint hardscaped patio with built in grill. On the second floor, find two large bedrooms, both with customized closets, large windows, and ceiling fans; as well as adjacent laundry room and hall bath. The third floor features a private Master Suite with a Juliet balcony, two large custom closets, a luxurious bath with an oversized shower, large jacuzzi tub, and separate water closet. Up one more level find the huge roof deck with stunning skyline views day and night and plenty of space to relax, dine, garden, entertain and more. This distinctive home also has a finished basement with a charming exposed stone wall, full bathroom, and separate storage area. Other notable features include: keyless programmable entry, dual zone HVAC with two Nest thermostats, extra insulation within walls for increased energy efficiency and sound dampening. Situated on a wonderful block in the heart of Point Breeze. A Fabulous location just steps to great restaurants, cafes and bars, and a 15 minute walk to Rittenhouse Square or East Passyunk. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 TITAN STREET have any available units?
1940 TITAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 TITAN STREET have?
Some of 1940 TITAN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 TITAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1940 TITAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 TITAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1940 TITAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1940 TITAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 TITAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1940 TITAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 TITAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 TITAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University