1940 TITAN STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill key fob access

Now available furnished at list price! This gorgeous and thoughtfully designed home offers 3 BD / 3 BA, multiple outdoor spaces, roof deck, modern upgrades and charming character throughout. Enter to a warm and inviting first floor living and dining area with custom tile entry, original exposed brick, classic wainscoting and crown molding, and dark oak floors. Continue through to a bright and polished kitchen equipped with ample counter space, farmhouse sink, extra large custom pantry, and sliding doors access to a quaint hardscaped patio with built in grill. On the second floor, find two large bedrooms, both with customized closets, large windows, and ceiling fans; as well as adjacent laundry room and hall bath. The third floor features a private Master Suite with a Juliet balcony, two large custom closets, a luxurious bath with an oversized shower, large jacuzzi tub, and separate water closet. Up one more level find the huge roof deck with stunning skyline views day and night and plenty of space to relax, dine, garden, entertain and more. This distinctive home also has a finished basement with a charming exposed stone wall, full bathroom, and separate storage area. Other notable features include: keyless programmable entry, dual zone HVAC with two Nest thermostats, extra insulation within walls for increased energy efficiency and sound dampening. Situated on a wonderful block in the heart of Point Breeze. A Fabulous location just steps to great restaurants, cafes and bars, and a 15 minute walk to Rittenhouse Square or East Passyunk. Schedule your showing today!