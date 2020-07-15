All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
1933 MANNING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1933 MANNING STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1933 MANNING STREET

1933 Manning Street · (215) 794-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1933 Manning Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated classic Rittenhouse House Square carriage house! This home features random width hardwood floors throughout, central air, a fireplace, and an updated eat in kitchen. Highlights include a large room, dining room, just updated eat-in-kitchen which features granite, stainless appliances and a large island. A half bathroom and an expansive secluded back yard are also found on the first floor. There are 2 bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom on the 2nd floor. The romantic master bedroom suite and a generous sized 4th Bedroom are located on the 3rd floor. There is also an open floor plan space which could be utilized as a home office/playroom. All of this just steps away from the Square and all that Center City has to offer. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1933 MANNING STREET have any available units?
1933 MANNING STREET has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 MANNING STREET have?
Some of 1933 MANNING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 MANNING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1933 MANNING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 MANNING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1933 MANNING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1933 MANNING STREET offer parking?
No, 1933 MANNING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1933 MANNING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 MANNING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 MANNING STREET have a pool?
No, 1933 MANNING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1933 MANNING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1933 MANNING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 MANNING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 MANNING STREET has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University