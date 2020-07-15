1933 MANNING STREET.

Amenities
Beautifully renovated classic Rittenhouse House Square carriage house! This home features random width hardwood floors throughout, central air, a fireplace, and an updated eat in kitchen. Highlights include a large room, dining room, just updated eat-in-kitchen which features granite, stainless appliances and a large island. A half bathroom and an expansive secluded back yard are also found on the first floor. There are 2 bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom on the 2nd floor. The romantic master bedroom suite and a generous sized 4th Bedroom are located on the 3rd floor. There is also an open floor plan space which could be utilized as a home office/playroom. All of this just steps away from the Square and all that Center City has to offer. Available now!