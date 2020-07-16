1808 n 27th st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304506



RENT TO OWN with a 1.9%-2.5% Fixed Interest Rate Conventional Mortgage With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Cost and Zero PMI. Ask me how!!



Located in the sought after Brewerytown. Enjoy the Philadelphia lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 4.0 bath home which spared no expenses. This stunning home boasts many unique and high-end finishes such as luxury hardwood floors, elegant kitchens with quartz counter top, highend Stainless steel appliances, large open efficiency windows and contemporary interior and exterior doors that truly bring this property to life. Each bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: Ring security camera system. This property not only has been modeled with utility savings in mind by utilizing electric appliances and systems but also offers a much more efficient gas service with HVAC unit, Private backyard, and many other features.

