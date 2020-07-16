All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1808 n 27th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1808 n 27th st
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1808 n 27th st

1808 North 27th Street · (215) 584-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Brewerytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1808 North 27th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1935 · Avail. now

$1,935

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304506

RENT TO OWN with a 1.9%-2.5% Fixed Interest Rate Conventional Mortgage With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Cost and Zero PMI. Ask me how!!

Located in the sought after Brewerytown. Enjoy the Philadelphia lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 4.0 bath home which spared no expenses. This stunning home boasts many unique and high-end finishes such as luxury hardwood floors, elegant kitchens with quartz counter top, highend Stainless steel appliances, large open efficiency windows and contemporary interior and exterior doors that truly bring this property to life. Each bathroom is completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, European vanities, glass enclosures, and many other features. Other values include: Ring security camera system. This property not only has been modeled with utility savings in mind by utilizing electric appliances and systems but also offers a much more efficient gas service with HVAC unit, Private backyard, and many other features.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1808-n-27th-st-philadelphia-pa/304506
Property Id 304506

(RLNE5943135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 n 27th st have any available units?
1808 n 27th st has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 n 27th st have?
Some of 1808 n 27th st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 n 27th st currently offering any rent specials?
1808 n 27th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 n 27th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 n 27th st is pet friendly.
Does 1808 n 27th st offer parking?
No, 1808 n 27th st does not offer parking.
Does 1808 n 27th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 n 27th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 n 27th st have a pool?
No, 1808 n 27th st does not have a pool.
Does 1808 n 27th st have accessible units?
No, 1808 n 27th st does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 n 27th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 n 27th st has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1808 n 27th st?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity