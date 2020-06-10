All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:16 AM

1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

1806 Rittenhouse Square · (215) 335-6900
Location

1806 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
hot tub
internet access
lobby
STUNNING RENOVATION ON RITTENHOUSE SQUARE! Drop your bags and enjoy the BEST LIVING in Philadelphia! A combination of two units beautifully combined to create a luxurious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo. The condo has a split bedroom design with an open concept living area for a perfect layout. As you enter, you will notice beautiful dark walnut hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and much more leading into the open concept living area. The modern kitchen has custom-made cabinets that are white and charcoal with quartz counter tops, gold handles, a pantry, built-in shelves, stainless steel appliances and an island that seats 3. The living room and dining room overlook the park and hold lots of natural sunlight. This is a perfect room for entertaining or relaxing! Heading toward the master bedroom, you will find a large coat and storage closet with built-in shelves and a motion activated light. The over-sized master bedroom has room for a king-sized bed and sitting room. The master bedroom overlooks the park and has a remote controlled ceiling fan and a walk-in closet with motion activated lights. The SPA-like master bathroom is a perfect place to relax in your soaking tub or glass shower with gorgeous finishes. The rustic vanity with a quartz counter top, light up mirror, tile floors and built-in shelves complete this masterpiece! The nice-sized second bedroom also overlooks the park and comes with a remote ceiling fan and mirrored closet. The hall bath has a tub/shower with glass doors and a light up mirror with high end finishes! There is a centrally located hall closet with built-in shelves and a motion activated light. Next to the closet, you will find a laundry closet with a stackable unit. There is a BRAND NEW ROOF DECK on the 21st floor with 360 views of city. There is no better place to enjoy the sunrise or sunset, and to enjoy a meal or entertain friends! The Rittenhouse Savoy building also offers a 24 hour concierge, a large lobby with seating, a meeting room with wifi, a package room, an extra storage area and a gym membership for $30 per month. The HOA covers ALL utilities, basic cable and much more. Enjoy this beautiful city, starting with Rittenhouse Park, an unmatched location directly across the street. The park is filled with beautiful flowers, fountains, trees, and benches! The Savoy is located next to the greatest restaurants, bars and cafes in Philadelphia. It is also only a short walk to 30th Street Station, Drexel University, UPENN, Jefferson Hospital, CHOP, Schuylkill River Park, Kimmel Center, Love Park, business district, museums, shopping and all the city has to offer! Please make sure to check out all 4 virtual videos! Please contact Chris Branin at 609-610-4301 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have any available units?
1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have?
Some of 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
