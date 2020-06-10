1806 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

Amenities

STUNNING RENOVATION ON RITTENHOUSE SQUARE! Drop your bags and enjoy the BEST LIVING in Philadelphia! A combination of two units beautifully combined to create a luxurious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo. The condo has a split bedroom design with an open concept living area for a perfect layout. As you enter, you will notice beautiful dark walnut hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and much more leading into the open concept living area. The modern kitchen has custom-made cabinets that are white and charcoal with quartz counter tops, gold handles, a pantry, built-in shelves, stainless steel appliances and an island that seats 3. The living room and dining room overlook the park and hold lots of natural sunlight. This is a perfect room for entertaining or relaxing! Heading toward the master bedroom, you will find a large coat and storage closet with built-in shelves and a motion activated light. The over-sized master bedroom has room for a king-sized bed and sitting room. The master bedroom overlooks the park and has a remote controlled ceiling fan and a walk-in closet with motion activated lights. The SPA-like master bathroom is a perfect place to relax in your soaking tub or glass shower with gorgeous finishes. The rustic vanity with a quartz counter top, light up mirror, tile floors and built-in shelves complete this masterpiece! The nice-sized second bedroom also overlooks the park and comes with a remote ceiling fan and mirrored closet. The hall bath has a tub/shower with glass doors and a light up mirror with high end finishes! There is a centrally located hall closet with built-in shelves and a motion activated light. Next to the closet, you will find a laundry closet with a stackable unit. There is a BRAND NEW ROOF DECK on the 21st floor with 360 views of city. There is no better place to enjoy the sunrise or sunset, and to enjoy a meal or entertain friends! The Rittenhouse Savoy building also offers a 24 hour concierge, a large lobby with seating, a meeting room with wifi, a package room, an extra storage area and a gym membership for $30 per month. The HOA covers ALL utilities, basic cable and much more. Enjoy this beautiful city, starting with Rittenhouse Park, an unmatched location directly across the street. The park is filled with beautiful flowers, fountains, trees, and benches! The Savoy is located next to the greatest restaurants, bars and cafes in Philadelphia. It is also only a short walk to 30th Street Station, Drexel University, UPENN, Jefferson Hospital, CHOP, Schuylkill River Park, Kimmel Center, Love Park, business district, museums, shopping and all the city has to offer! Please make sure to check out all 4 virtual videos! Please contact Chris Branin at 609-610-4301 for more information.