Amenities

pet friendly media room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2019-07-19. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5037722)