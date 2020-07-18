1706 Arlington St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room new construction

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This gorgeous new construction 4 bedroom units features a bi level layout, a spacious common area, large bedrooms, upgraded appliances, plenty of natural light and best of yet is only a few blocks from campus! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5907648)