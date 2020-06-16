1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Now leasing, a premier location across from Temple's newest fitness facility and the Liacouras Garage. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This building is recently renovated and is in a prime location. Be right in the middle of all action on campus with direct access to classes off of both Montgomery Ave and Cecil B Moore Ave, while being half a block from Broad St. Enter into a spacious living and dining area with breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen that leads to flex living space with natural light. A hall intersects leading to private bedrooms on each side, and private rear patio access. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2019-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5059925)