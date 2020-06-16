All apartments in Philadelphia
1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:52 AM

1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1

1702 N Sydenham St · (267) 797-2175
Location

1702 N Sydenham St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Now leasing, a premier location across from Temple's newest fitness facility and the Liacouras Garage. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This building is recently renovated and is in a prime location. Be right in the middle of all action on campus with direct access to classes off of both Montgomery Ave and Cecil B Moore Ave, while being half a block from Broad St. Enter into a spacious living and dining area with breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen that leads to flex living space with natural light. A hall intersects leading to private bedrooms on each side, and private rear patio access. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2019-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5059925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have any available units?
1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have?
Some of 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 N SYDENHAM ST Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
