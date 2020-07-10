1636 Dyre St. Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Frankford Studio Available NOW! $650 - Immaculate Studio with lots of natural light on the 2nd floor. The apartment is freshly painted and new carpeting in the living space. The living space has ceiling fan and comes with a futon! The kitchen has ample cabinet space and is equipped with a fridge, gas stove and extra work station. Cats welcome, no dogs. Water and heat are included. Tenant pays electric and gas for cooking. Public transportation is easily accessible.



Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available! First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move in.



PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394

Deedee Rodriguez

PA License RS334933

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 215-275-2394



