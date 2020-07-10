All apartments in Philadelphia
1636 Dyre St. Unit C

1636 Dyre Street · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1636 Dyre Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1636 Dyre St. Unit C · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Frankford Studio Available NOW! $650 - Immaculate Studio with lots of natural light on the 2nd floor. The apartment is freshly painted and new carpeting in the living space. The living space has ceiling fan and comes with a futon! The kitchen has ample cabinet space and is equipped with a fridge, gas stove and extra work station. Cats welcome, no dogs. Water and heat are included. Tenant pays electric and gas for cooking. Public transportation is easily accessible.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available! First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move in.

***********************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
***********************************************************************************
?
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE4854082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have any available units?
1636 Dyre St. Unit C has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have?
Some of 1636 Dyre St. Unit C's amenities include cats allowed, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Dyre St. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Dyre St. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Dyre St. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C offer parking?
No, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have a pool?
No, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Dyre St. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Dyre St. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
