All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1629 S HICKS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1629 S HICKS STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

1629 S HICKS STREET

1629 South Hicks Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1629 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This thoughtfully laid out and artistically designed home has everything you need! Open the door and you are immediately greeted by beautiful oak floors which can be found through the home, recessed lighting, and two front living room windows allowing natural light to shine in. The living and dining rooms create a welcoming space to entertain. Conveniently on this floor, you also find a half bath. Continue back to your new gorgeous state of the art chef's kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances, Carrerra marble counter tops, tall contemporary oak cabinets, and modern white herringbone tile back splash. The back door opens up to your private rear patio, perfect for summer BBQs. Continue up to the second floor which has both bedrooms and two full baths. The spacious main bedroom is complete with its own exquisite bath featuring marbled walls, high-end vanity sink, and a custom light up mirror. The second bathroom has a white porcelain tile and a modern vanity. Rounding out this home is a well size fully finished basement with contemporary tile floors, recessed lighting, and a separate laundry room. This space is perfect as a bonus living room, workout area, or a home office. Just a few blocks to Passyunk Square, Circles restaurant is on the corner, and Ultimo coffee, Hardendas restaurant, and South Philly Taproom are a short distance away. So whether you want an evening in or a night out in the city, this home is near it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S HICKS STREET have any available units?
1629 S HICKS STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 S HICKS STREET have?
Some of 1629 S HICKS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S HICKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S HICKS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S HICKS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1629 S HICKS STREET offer parking?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1629 S HICKS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S HICKS STREET have a pool?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1629 S HICKS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S HICKS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 S HICKS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1629 S HICKS STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity