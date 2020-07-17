1629 S HICKS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

This thoughtfully laid out and artistically designed home has everything you need! Open the door and you are immediately greeted by beautiful oak floors which can be found through the home, recessed lighting, and two front living room windows allowing natural light to shine in. The living and dining rooms create a welcoming space to entertain. Conveniently on this floor, you also find a half bath. Continue back to your new gorgeous state of the art chef's kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances, Carrerra marble counter tops, tall contemporary oak cabinets, and modern white herringbone tile back splash. The back door opens up to your private rear patio, perfect for summer BBQs. Continue up to the second floor which has both bedrooms and two full baths. The spacious main bedroom is complete with its own exquisite bath featuring marbled walls, high-end vanity sink, and a custom light up mirror. The second bathroom has a white porcelain tile and a modern vanity. Rounding out this home is a well size fully finished basement with contemporary tile floors, recessed lighting, and a separate laundry room. This space is perfect as a bonus living room, workout area, or a home office. Just a few blocks to Passyunk Square, Circles restaurant is on the corner, and Ultimo coffee, Hardendas restaurant, and South Philly Taproom are a short distance away. So whether you want an evening in or a night out in the city, this home is near it all!