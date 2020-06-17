All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

1618-22 Mifflin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Located in the trendy neighborhood of Newbold, with quick access to public transportation and convenient local stores, this modern 2 bedroom apartment is sure to impress! Boasts high ceilings with exposed spiral ductwork, contemporary design, stainless steel kitchen, hardwoods, laundry in-unit and much more! Enter into the main hallway, which leads past the two bedrooms, full bath, half bath, and hall closet. The hallway flows into the main living/dining area, which offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, and a kitchen with breakfast bar and sleek, minimalistic finishes. There's stainless steel appliances, white tiled backsplash, floating wooden shelving, and pendant accent lighting over the island/breakfast bar. The bedrooms are both spacious, with enough room to comfortably fit a queen bed and furniture, plus large closets in each room. The hallway in the closet offers a storage nook for bikes, and a stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Building lobby offers a beautiful entryway with exposed brick and industrial accents. Note: photos are examples from another unit in the building. Layout and finishes may differ slightly.About The Neighborhood:You'll be in the East Passyunk/Newbold section of South Philadelphia, walking distance to tons of local favorites including the new Second District Brewing, South Philly Taproom and Ultimo Coffee, plus you'll have easy access to public transportation with surrounding bus routes and the Snyder Subway Station for the Broad Street Line less than a half-mile away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have any available units?
1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have?
Some of 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
