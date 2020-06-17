1618-22 MIFFLIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access lobby

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Located in the trendy neighborhood of Newbold, with quick access to public transportation and convenient local stores, this modern 2 bedroom apartment is sure to impress! Boasts high ceilings with exposed spiral ductwork, contemporary design, stainless steel kitchen, hardwoods, laundry in-unit and much more! Enter into the main hallway, which leads past the two bedrooms, full bath, half bath, and hall closet. The hallway flows into the main living/dining area, which offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, and a kitchen with breakfast bar and sleek, minimalistic finishes. There's stainless steel appliances, white tiled backsplash, floating wooden shelving, and pendant accent lighting over the island/breakfast bar. The bedrooms are both spacious, with enough room to comfortably fit a queen bed and furniture, plus large closets in each room. The hallway in the closet offers a storage nook for bikes, and a stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Building lobby offers a beautiful entryway with exposed brick and industrial accents. Note: photos are examples from another unit in the building. Layout and finishes may differ slightly.About The Neighborhood:You'll be in the East Passyunk/Newbold section of South Philadelphia, walking distance to tons of local favorites including the new Second District Brewing, South Philly Taproom and Ultimo Coffee, plus you'll have easy access to public transportation with surrounding bus routes and the Snyder Subway Station for the Broad Street Line less than a half-mile away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.