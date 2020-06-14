Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Do not miss the opportunity to live in this state-of-the-art, luxury apartment complex in the former YWCA building at 1607 Catharine Street. In the heart of Graduate Hospital, you'll be minutes from Broad Street and South Street. Located on the 2nd floor, this Jr. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is spacious with its impressively tall ceilings and flooded with natural light. The open floor plan invites you into the living room and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The full bathroom is a beautiful mix between modern and classic with the contemporary vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and retro subway tiles and dark gray grout. Finally, the bedroom is spacious with enough roof for a king size bed, and includes a generously sized closet. On the basement level of the building all residents have access to a brand new fitness room!You will also enjoy:~ 1 bedroom loft, 1 full bathroom~ Elevator building~ Secured entry~ Trash room~ Bike room~ Wi-Fi enabled thermostat~ Central air and gas heat~ Comcast Cable and Verizon Fios ready~ Front loaded washer/dryer in unit*Sorry, this unit is strictly no pets