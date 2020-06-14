All apartments in Philadelphia
1607 CATHARINE STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:32 AM

1607 CATHARINE STREET

1607 Catharine Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1607 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Do not miss the opportunity to live in this state-of-the-art, luxury apartment complex in the former YWCA building at 1607 Catharine Street. In the heart of Graduate Hospital, you'll be minutes from Broad Street and South Street. Located on the 2nd floor, this Jr. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is spacious with its impressively tall ceilings and flooded with natural light. The open floor plan invites you into the living room and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The full bathroom is a beautiful mix between modern and classic with the contemporary vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and retro subway tiles and dark gray grout. Finally, the bedroom is spacious with enough roof for a king size bed, and includes a generously sized closet. On the basement level of the building all residents have access to a brand new fitness room!You will also enjoy:~ 1 bedroom loft, 1 full bathroom~ Elevator building~ Secured entry~ Trash room~ Bike room~ Wi-Fi enabled thermostat~ Central air and gas heat~ Comcast Cable and Verizon Fios ready~ Front loaded washer/dryer in unit*Sorry, this unit is strictly no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have any available units?
1607 CATHARINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have?
Some of 1607 CATHARINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 CATHARINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1607 CATHARINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 CATHARINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1607 CATHARINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1607 CATHARINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 CATHARINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1607 CATHARINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1607 CATHARINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 CATHARINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 CATHARINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
