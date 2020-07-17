All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1535 S HICKS STREET

1535 South Hicks Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1535 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,665

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home only one block from the Broad Street Subway line and just minutes walk to Passyunk Square, Graduate Hospital, Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits and more! Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. This unit also includes central air and heat, washer and dryer, private patio, and basement!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

