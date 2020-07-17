1535 S HICKS STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home only one block from the Broad Street Subway line and just minutes walk to Passyunk Square, Graduate Hospital, Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits and more! Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. This unit also includes central air and heat, washer and dryer, private patio, and basement!*Sorry, no pets