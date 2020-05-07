1521 FONTAIN STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Huge single-family home for rent just a short walk from Temple University. Large 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a finished basement, perfect for storage space or another living room. All of the bedrooms have solid hardwood - the basement has carpet - and the kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. The whole house has been recently updated. Completing this home is the basement laundry and Central Air. Close to all major highways and plenty of shops and restaurants. Pets welcome with a $250 non-refundable fee. Backyard features a fenced in patio for all your summer fun! All prospective tenants must complete a rental application, as well as a credit, criminal and eviction check. Co-signors welcome!