Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

1521 FONTAIN STREET

1521 Fontain Street · (215) 968-7400
Location

1521 Fontain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1498 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge single-family home for rent just a short walk from Temple University. Large 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus a finished basement, perfect for storage space or another living room. All of the bedrooms have solid hardwood - the basement has carpet - and the kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. The whole house has been recently updated. Completing this home is the basement laundry and Central Air. Close to all major highways and plenty of shops and restaurants. Pets welcome with a $250 non-refundable fee. Backyard features a fenced in patio for all your summer fun! All prospective tenants must complete a rental application, as well as a credit, criminal and eviction check. Co-signors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have any available units?
1521 FONTAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have?
Some of 1521 FONTAIN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 FONTAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1521 FONTAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 FONTAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 FONTAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1521 FONTAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 FONTAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1521 FONTAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1521 FONTAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 FONTAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 FONTAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
