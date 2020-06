Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Newly renovated home in “move-in” condition. Convenient to transportation and schools.



We will accept a 4 Bedroom voucher for this property.



- Gas Heat, hot water and gas cooking

- Open front porch

- Rear deck waiting for barbeque

- Parking in rear or on street

- Modern kitchen with new cabinets & garbage disposal

- New Gas Range and Fridge

- Beautiful wall art and ceiling fans

- Large Living and Dining Room.

- 2 Bathrooms.

- Four nice size Bedrooms.

- Basement with tile floor and freshly painted walls / great for playroom.

- Washer and Dryer

- Easy to clean hardwood floors

1514 Corlies Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146



Four Bedroom / South Philly



Available for Immediate Possession - Section 8 and other housing programs accepted.



