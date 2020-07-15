All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1508 PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1508 PINE STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1508 PINE STREET

1508 Pine Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1508 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rittenhouse Square custom renovation on a fantastic block. Classic brownstone condominium with designer finishes and architectural details throughout. Designer kitchen with sleek cabinetry, high-end appliances, and quartz counters. Great ceiling heights, custom closets throughout, Large windows that drench the unit with sunlight, extra large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms and luxurious tiled bathrooms with tile tub surrounds, tile floor and custom vanity. Private DECK for Unit B! There is nothing on the market like 1508 Pine Condominiums. Gorgeous brownstone facade on a tree lined block at a location walk-able to Rittenhouse Square Park, Broad Street, Jefferson, UPENN and dozens of world class restaurants, boutiques and attractions. One parking spot at the back of the building available for rent - first come, first served. $300 month. The building has 4 new renovated units. Two, 2 bedroom units available. Units A and B are unlocked, show them both! Unit A is a 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1773 sq ft unit renting for $3,750/mo. Unit B is a 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1160 sq ft unit renting for $2,750/mo. All square footage numbers are approximate and include above and below grade measurements. Square footage should be verified by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 PINE STREET have any available units?
1508 PINE STREET has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1508 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1508 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1508 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1508 PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1508 PINE STREET offers parking.
Does 1508 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1508 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1508 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1508 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1508 PINE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity