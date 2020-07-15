1508 PINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rittenhouse Square custom renovation on a fantastic block. Classic brownstone condominium with designer finishes and architectural details throughout. Designer kitchen with sleek cabinetry, high-end appliances, and quartz counters. Great ceiling heights, custom closets throughout, Large windows that drench the unit with sunlight, extra large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms and luxurious tiled bathrooms with tile tub surrounds, tile floor and custom vanity. Private DECK for Unit B! There is nothing on the market like 1508 Pine Condominiums. Gorgeous brownstone facade on a tree lined block at a location walk-able to Rittenhouse Square Park, Broad Street, Jefferson, UPENN and dozens of world class restaurants, boutiques and attractions. One parking spot at the back of the building available for rent - first come, first served. $300 month. The building has 4 new renovated units. Two, 2 bedroom units available. Units A and B are unlocked, show them both! Unit A is a 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1773 sq ft unit renting for $3,750/mo. Unit B is a 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1160 sq ft unit renting for $2,750/mo. All square footage numbers are approximate and include above and below grade measurements. Square footage should be verified by the tenant.