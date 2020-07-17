All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1442 Lombard Street 2F

1442 Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Avenue of the Arts South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Light-Filled Studio in Graduate Hospital.
The Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers. Lots of great shops, and restaurants, along with being very family and pet-friendly. A laid back feeling eludes through this community while remaining close to Rittenhouse/Center City. Located right at SEPTA's BSL Stop at Lombard-South, along with bus routes 2 and 7.

Property Highlights:

- Beautiful Long Balcony
- Central AC
- Open Concept
- Pet Friendly for Pets 20lbs and Under
- W/D In-Building
- Updated Kitchen

Available Now!

(RLNE5907294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have any available units?
1442 Lombard Street 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have?
Some of 1442 Lombard Street 2F's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Lombard Street 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Lombard Street 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Lombard Street 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Lombard Street 2F is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F offer parking?
No, 1442 Lombard Street 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Lombard Street 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have a pool?
No, 1442 Lombard Street 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have accessible units?
No, 1442 Lombard Street 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Lombard Street 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Lombard Street 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
