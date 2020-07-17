1442 Lombard Street 2F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Light-Filled Studio in Graduate Hospital.

The Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers. Lots of great shops, and restaurants, along with being very family and pet-friendly. A laid back feeling eludes through this community while remaining close to Rittenhouse/Center City. Located right at SEPTA's BSL Stop at Lombard-South, along with bus routes 2 and 7.



Property Highlights:



- Beautiful Long Balcony

- Central AC

- Open Concept

- Pet Friendly for Pets 20lbs and Under

- W/D In-Building

- Updated Kitchen



Available Now!



(RLNE5907294)