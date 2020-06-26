1425 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

A marvelous 2 BD /2 BA residence at the Aria Condominium. This well-positioned unit is lined with high ceilings, rows of windows, hardwood floors, and plenty of storage. Enter the modernized unit through a wide foyer entry and continue through to a state-of-the-art kitchen with dining bar, granite countertops, gas cooking, Bosch appliances & south facing views. The spacious entertainer's living room is decorated with natural light and east facing views. Both bedrooms offer optimal privacy. The spacious Master includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with stall shower & soaking tub. The Aria is a full service concierge building with 24 hour security, doorman, fitness center, lounge, guest suites and more.. an unbeatable location, in the heart of the Avenue of the Arts, steps to the Academy of Music, Kimmel Center, theaters, dining and Rittenhouse Square. Contact us for more info!