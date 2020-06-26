All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1425 LOCUST STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

1425 LOCUST STREET

1425 Locust Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1425 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18B · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
guest suite
media room
A marvelous 2 BD /2 BA residence at the Aria Condominium. This well-positioned unit is lined with high ceilings, rows of windows, hardwood floors, and plenty of storage. Enter the modernized unit through a wide foyer entry and continue through to a state-of-the-art kitchen with dining bar, granite countertops, gas cooking, Bosch appliances & south facing views. The spacious entertainer's living room is decorated with natural light and east facing views. Both bedrooms offer optimal privacy. The spacious Master includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with stall shower & soaking tub. The Aria is a full service concierge building with 24 hour security, doorman, fitness center, lounge, guest suites and more.. an unbeatable location, in the heart of the Avenue of the Arts, steps to the Academy of Music, Kimmel Center, theaters, dining and Rittenhouse Square. Contact us for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
1425 LOCUST STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 1425 LOCUST STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1425 LOCUST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1425 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1425 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1425 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 LOCUST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
