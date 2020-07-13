All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 142 W SHARPNACK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
142 W SHARPNACK STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

142 W SHARPNACK STREET

142 West Sharpnack Street · (215) 247-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
West Mount Airy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

142 West Sharpnack Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 142 W Sharpnack Street Unit 1: A rare, fully renovated, West Mt Airy rental opportunity!! Original charm meets modern living. This apartment features an open concept living area, 2 spacious bedrooms, a fully updated bathroom (with a tub!), a kitchen with brand new appliances, and in unit laundry. On top of the wonderful interior features, there is private backyard and front porch for your enjoyment. Located just minutes from the trails of Fairmount Park, Mt Airy local favorites like the Weaver's Way Co-Op, Earth Bread and Brewery, The Juice room, shopping in Chestnut Hill, and so much more. Not to mention an abundance of public transit (bus + regional rail) and easy access to center city and major highways (76 and 95). Email Irene at irenelobron@ewrhomes.com with any additional questions. PLEASE NOTE: you will be required to fill out a Covid Health and Safety Acknowledgment form prior to viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have any available units?
142 W SHARPNACK STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 142 W SHARPNACK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
142 W SHARPNACK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W SHARPNACK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET offer parking?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have a pool?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have accessible units?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W SHARPNACK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W SHARPNACK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 142 W SHARPNACK STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity