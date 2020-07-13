Amenities

Welcome to 142 W Sharpnack Street Unit 1: A rare, fully renovated, West Mt Airy rental opportunity!! Original charm meets modern living. This apartment features an open concept living area, 2 spacious bedrooms, a fully updated bathroom (with a tub!), a kitchen with brand new appliances, and in unit laundry. On top of the wonderful interior features, there is private backyard and front porch for your enjoyment. Located just minutes from the trails of Fairmount Park, Mt Airy local favorites like the Weaver's Way Co-Op, Earth Bread and Brewery, The Juice room, shopping in Chestnut Hill, and so much more. Not to mention an abundance of public transit (bus + regional rail) and easy access to center city and major highways (76 and 95). Email Irene at irenelobron@ewrhomes.com with any additional questions. PLEASE NOTE: you will be required to fill out a Covid Health and Safety Acknowledgment form prior to viewing the property.