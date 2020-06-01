135 N 3RD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bike storage

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on one of the nicest blocks in Old City! Step outside and you're within minutes of Philadelphia's most popular historic attractions such as Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House, Independence Mall as well as some of the best bars, restaurants, galleries and retail in the City! Featuring an open and spacious layout complete with hardwood floors, granite counters, tiled bathroom, and a full size washer/dryer in each unit. The building has an elevator and a secured entrance with a camera system. Also includes your own private storage unit in the basement and a common area bike rack.*Sorry no pets*Photos are of a similar unit