135 N 3RD STREET
135 N 3RD STREET

135 North 3rd Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on one of the nicest blocks in Old City! Step outside and you're within minutes of Philadelphia's most popular historic attractions such as Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House, Independence Mall as well as some of the best bars, restaurants, galleries and retail in the City! Featuring an open and spacious layout complete with hardwood floors, granite counters, tiled bathroom, and a full size washer/dryer in each unit. The building has an elevator and a secured entrance with a camera system. Also includes your own private storage unit in the basement and a common area bike rack.*Sorry no pets*Photos are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
135 N 3RD STREET has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 N 3RD STREET have?
Some of 135 N 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
135 N 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 135 N 3RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 135 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 135 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 135 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 N 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 135 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 135 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 135 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 135 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 N 3RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
