Available July 1 just in time for the new school year, this gigantic 4 bedroom 2 full bath Manayunk house can't be beat. All four bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. The large eat-in kitchen is fully loaded with all the needed appliances. the living room can accommodate even the largest of sectional furniture. The landlord provides, and will help install, window air conditioning units providing comfort and zoned cooling versatility which is easy on the budget. A nearby free parking lot eases the struggle to get home quickly. The house is just a short walk from the Cynwyd-Heritage running/biking trail which overlooks the Schuylkill River. The dining and nightlife scene of Main St Manayunk is just minutes away. Regional rail access is also super close. In-person showings after July 1 only. Students welcome. Only first month and 1 month security needed to move in! Contact listing agent for applications.