Philadelphia, PA
1341 S 20th St # A
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:32 AM

1341 S 20th St # A

1341 South 20th Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1341 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning apartment was constructed in 2016 and resides in the heart of Point Breeze! The living room/dining room combo is spacious with pristine hardwood flooring! The kitchen is breathtaking with the continued hardwood flooring, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), and much more! Through the kitchen is a lovely patio with privacy fence!

The upper level features a massive master suite with wall to wall hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom features gorgeous tiled floors and walls, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet and more! The basement features a den, additional living room, office or more! The second bedroom is also located in the basement and can fit a king bed with ease. The bedroom also has a gorgeous bathroom with custom tile, modern vanity, and more!

This property features central air and a washer and dryer!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Conveniently located in the heart of Point Breeze! Easy access to Center City, University City, Washington Ave, Broad St., I-76, I-95, I-676, and more!

To set up a virtual showing of this property, please contact Dana with Bay Management Group at 484-843-1858 or email Danderson@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia.

(RLNE5623507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 S 20th St # A have any available units?
1341 S 20th St # A has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 S 20th St # A have?
Some of 1341 S 20th St # A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 S 20th St # A currently offering any rent specials?
1341 S 20th St # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 S 20th St # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 S 20th St # A is pet friendly.
Does 1341 S 20th St # A offer parking?
No, 1341 S 20th St # A does not offer parking.
Does 1341 S 20th St # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 S 20th St # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 S 20th St # A have a pool?
No, 1341 S 20th St # A does not have a pool.
Does 1341 S 20th St # A have accessible units?
No, 1341 S 20th St # A does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 S 20th St # A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 S 20th St # A has units with dishwashers.
