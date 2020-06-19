1341 S 20th St # A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning apartment was constructed in 2016 and resides in the heart of Point Breeze! The living room/dining room combo is spacious with pristine hardwood flooring! The kitchen is breathtaking with the continued hardwood flooring, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), and much more! Through the kitchen is a lovely patio with privacy fence!



The upper level features a massive master suite with wall to wall hardwood flooring, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. The master bathroom features gorgeous tiled floors and walls, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet and more! The basement features a den, additional living room, office or more! The second bedroom is also located in the basement and can fit a king bed with ease. The bedroom also has a gorgeous bathroom with custom tile, modern vanity, and more!



This property features central air and a washer and dryer!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!



Conveniently located in the heart of Point Breeze! Easy access to Center City, University City, Washington Ave, Broad St., I-76, I-95, I-676, and more!



To set up a virtual showing of this property, please contact Dana with Bay Management Group at 484-843-1858 or email Danderson@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia.



(RLNE5623507)